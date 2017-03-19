‘L&HH’ Star Mimi Faust Confirms Romance With WNBA Star Tamera Young

Courtesy of Instagram

Did Mimi Faust just confirm her relationship with WNBA player Tamera Young? The ‘L&HH’ star posted the sweetest picture with the woman who keeps her ‘smiling’ that you have to see!

How cute are Mimi Faust, 47, and Tamera Young, 30? The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star may have just confirmed her relationship with the WNBA player in the cutest Insta pic. “She keeps me smiling,” Mimi wrote beneath an adorable photo of her looking super happy as it looked like Tamera gazed down at her. Tamera’s face could not be seen in the pic, but it definitely could be her. Mimi has even hinted at her relationship with the basketball player before.

She Keeps Me Smiling 😀@tyyoung11 A post shared by Mimi Faust (@mimifaust) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

“I am dating. I am actually dating someone, but I am not dating different people. I’ve been dating one person…,” she previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in an interview. Mimi did not give all the details away, but was happy to say her new relationship was “actually doing great.” As to whether we’d get to see Mimi going on any dates on the new season of Love & Hip Hop, she only said, “Welllllllll… You are going to have to stay tuned.”

Mimi has definitely moved on from the drama with Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30. ““I could really give two sh-ts about Stevie and Joseline. Honestly, I don’t care! I could care less,” she told us. Mimi said she had reached the end of her rope with Stevie and is done trying to figure him out. “I think it is disgusting. I don’t understand him and I’ve stopped trying. Of everything that I have ever seen, I don’t get it, I don’t want to get it. They can stay over there with that craziness. It is not cool!”

