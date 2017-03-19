Click to Skip Ad
Miley Cyrus Shows Love For Billy Ray With ‘Best Tattoo’ He’s Ever Seen — Pic

Sun, March 19, 2017 2:53pm EDT by 2 Comments
There’s nothing like a daughter’s love! Miley Cyrus proved that she’s the best kid ever by getting a tattoo in honor of dad Billy Ray Cyrus. You have to see the sweet tribute — he totally loves it, too!

Aww! Miley Cyrus, 24, told her dad just how much he means to her with a permanent gesture. She tattooed the word “dad” on the side of her right foot in honor of Billy Ray Cyrus, 55! “This may be the best Tattoo i’ve ever seen @mileycyrus”, he tweeted at his daughter on March 18. It a tiny tattoo,in a scribble that looks like it could be Miley’s own handwriting.

There’s no real indication why Miley decided to get the dad-too right now, but does there have to be an occasion to tell your family you love them? If only we could see her left foot; maybe there’s a “mom” tattoo in honor of Trish Cyrus!

Miley loves herself some tattoos, and has several, including a few dedicated to her loved ones. The last person she honored with a tattoo before her father was fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 26! Miley isn’t inked with Liam’s name, but opted for a more playful tattoo — a jar of vegemite for her Australian love. So funny!

Hopefully Miley was comfortable with her dad sharing the pic of her new tattoo. The last time he posted Miley-related content on social media, he got fans in a frenzy that she and Liam had secretly gotten married! Ugh, dad! Billy Ray posted a pretty pic of Miley wearing a white dress, captioned “I’m so happy…you are happy”. Um, sounds like a wedding pic to us! Billy Ray quickly cleared everything up, saying it was all a misunderstanding. Now when is that wedding happening?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley’s tattoo for her dad? Tell us in the comments!

