Lily Allen Slams Drake For Lack Of Female Collaborations On ‘More Life’ — See Epic Shade

Doesn’t Drake know that girls run the world? The rapper was slammed by fellow musician Lily Allen for using only ONE female vocalist on his new album ‘More Life,’ which features over twenty songs. See how she savagely shaded him, right here!

Lily Allen, 31, is a total SAVAGE! Upon hearing More Life, the newest album released by Drake, 30, the British songwriter was shocked and disturbed by the fact that he only used one female singer out of twenty-two songs. “22 songs and 1 female feature. Still sad,” tweeted Lily on Mar. 19 — the same day that Drizzy dropped his masterpiece. The album features collaborations with Young Thug, Quavo, 2 Chainz, Kanye West and Partynextdoor. The only female voice heard comes from Jorja Smith, who sings a part of “Get It Together.”

22 songs and 1 female feature . Still sad — Lily (@lilyallen) March 19, 2017

Lily aside, fans are totally obsessed with More Life and think it’s Drake’s greatest work to date. The album was streaming on OVO Radio on Mar. 18 but didn’t officially drop until the next day. Fans from all corners of the planet flocked to Twitter to praise More Life, most of them referencing the epic flute melody in the song “Portland.” We’re pretty surprised that Drake didn’t feature Nicki Minaj or another badass female rapper on the album…which is probably where Lily is coming from. Nicki and the Toronto-native even took a selfie together inside the recording studio, so what happened?

Needless to say the drop of More Life has caused a stir among fans and musicians. As soon as it came out, people started posting flower emojis all over Meek Mill‘s social media pages. Why flowers, you ask? Because it’s a symbol of Drake’s newest album. He doesn’t necessarily diss Meek on it, but the level of success it has achieved in such a short period of time could make his Hollywood enemy feel inferior or intimidated. These rappers are still going at it!

