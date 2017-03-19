Kylie Jenner Has ‘Butterflies’ Over ‘Sexy’ Meek Mill But Fears Nicki Minaj If They Date

Meek Mill’s pursuit of Kylie Jenner may be working! Kylie totally has ‘butterflies’ thinking about how much Meek like-likes her, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! Two problems with their mutual crush, though: Tyga and Nicki Minaj!

Sliding into the DMs worked! Meek Mill, 29, counted himself as one of the rappers coming out of the woodwork to express his interest in Kylie Jenner, 19, when she took (another) short break from her relationship with boyfriend Tyga, 27, in mid-March 2017. While Kylie and Tyga’s relationship is going strong, she can’t help but be flattered by the attention!

Kylie has a little harmless crush of her own on Meek now, thanks to him liking all of her cute Instagram pics and messaging her privately on the app. She’s totally head over heels in love with Tyga, but if they ever ended their relationship for good? There’s always adorable Meek on the back burner!

“Kylie has total butterflies over Meek,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks he’s super sexy, super legit and she loves that he’s 6’2 and 29. Even though Tyga’s 27, she sometimes feels like the mature one in the relationship. She’s anxious about taking it off social media, though, because she does’t need a feud with Nicki Minaj.”

Now there’s a thought! Meek and Nicki just broke up at the beginning of March, and if Kylie were to flirt with her ex in public, the outcome wouldn’t be good! There’s been major tension between Nicki and Kylie since 2015 anyway; her beef is actually with Tyga, but Kylie was collateral damage when she wore a jersey sporting the number 17 and the word “pervert” in her music video for “Feeling Myself”.

It was a dig at Tyga for allegedly dating Kylie when she was 17 years old! Kylie’s scared that being buddies with Meek publicly would get Nicki mad again. Tyga better be careful, too. The rapper, a separate source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, wasn’t worried about Meek talking to Kylie at all. While Kylie’s not about to step out on him, she does have those “butterflies”!

