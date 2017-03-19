Kim Kardashian Shares Chilling Robbery Details: I ‘Mentally Prepped’ To Be Raped

We finally got to see exactly what happened to Kim Kardashian on that fateful day in Paris, and it turned our stomachs to hear her admit that she thought she was going to be raped. Here’s exactly what Kim revealed about the worst night of her life.

It all starts so innocently! Kim Kardashian, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, are excited to travel to Paris Fashion Week in the March 19 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it’s Kourt’s first time. Once there, they meet up with Kris Jenner, 60, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 35. Kanye West, 39, also breaks away from his U.S. tour to join his wife in Europe. They visit the different couture houses to be fitted for looks and it’s all very glamorous. Of course, we know that won’t last long…



On the evening of Oct. 2, the fam goes to watch Kendall Jenner, 21, walk in her Givenchy show. Back at the apartment, Kourtney changes outfits and goes out for a night on the town — leaving Kim behind.

At around 3:00 in the morning of Oct. 3, Kourtney gets a text from a friend, Simone Harouche, saying that Kim is alone. “Kim called me from Simone’s phone screaming for help, like, at the top of her lungs,” Kourt says.

Meanwhile, back in New York City, Kanye performs at The Meadows music festival. While onstage, he gets the disturbing call that there’s been an emergency in the family. “I’m sorry. I have to stop the show,” he tells the crowd before rushing off.

Kris and Kendall also recount how they received the scary call in the middle of the night. “I immediately started crying and pushing people, running,” Kendall remembers. “We were frantically upset and in shock,” Kris adds. When they finally got to Kim, she was “in the corner sobbing,” as Kendall explains. “We were all so traumatized that we left Paris before the sun came up,” Kris says tearfully.

Back on American soil, Kim rides with Kanye in an elevator. “I don’t want to cry in front of the kids or let them know anything is wrong,” she tells him, and Kanye agrees. “We won’t talk about it front of the kids,” he says. They reunite with North West, 3, and it’s heartbreaking to see Kim put on a brave face for her and act like nothing’s wrong. Once they’re settled, the fam tries to talk over the mystery of the robbers, but they don’t have enough information to solve it. (The case is still going on today, as we know.)

“Our life is going to have to change,” Kim realizes on the plane to Los Angeles. They talk about how people online are calling her robbery fake, and saying she should even have to go to jail if she’s lying! “Why would I ever fake that and make myself look unsafe, for people to target me?” she says incredulously. So true.

“Thank God we were all around and awake,” Kendall tells her mom and Kourt in the kitchen. “I almost fell on the ground,” Kourtney says about getting her own phone call from Kim. “I had pajamas on and I was just running down the hall,” Kris puts in.

“When we got to the apartment, we got there the same time as the police,” Kendall says in a confessional. “When I went and hugged [Kim], she was like, uncomfortable with me hugging her. It’s crazy to think it was my sister going through that.”

Finally, at Kim’s house, she and Khloe Kardashian, 32, FaceTime with Rob Kardashian, 29. He makes sure Kim’s good. “I sleep fine. But today I have anxiety, so I’m like, ugh, I hope I just don’t start,” Kim says.

She tells her sisters more details of the robbery, explaining that the concierge, who was forced to let the robbers into Kim’s room, served as a translator because he spoke both English and French. “While I’m being tied up, I’m like, ‘Are we going to die, are they going to kill us? I was crying, like, tell them I have babies,'” Kim says. She then describes a man taping her mouth. “He ductaped my face so I wouldn’t yell. And then, he grabs my legs and I wasn’t, you know, I had no clothes on under. He pulled me toward him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘OK, this is the moment they’re going to rape me. I fully mentally prepped myself — and then he didn’t.” Awful.

