Kim Kardashian Prepares To Relive Robbery On ‘KUWTK’ — It’s ‘Going To Be Tough’

Being a celebrity has many perks, but watching your personal life unravel on television is not one of them. Poor Kim Kardashian, 36, will have to revisit the traumatic Parisian robbery tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and it definitely won’t be easy. “It’s going to be very tough for me,” confessed the reality star on Twitter. “However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted.”

Ever since that fateful night, police have been on the hunt to find the men who pointed a gun at her head, tied her up, and stole the massive diamond engagement ring she received from Kanye West. Authorities haven’t had much luck finding the gem since the robbers could have cut it into pieces and sold it on the black market already. However, a look-a-like ring popped up on the market in Italy on Mar. 3. The gorgeous sparkler is 22-carats, with the cushion cut stone and diamonds around the band. It’s not the EXACT same ring unfortunately since Kim’s was 20-carats. But hey, maybe Kanye will buy her an upgrade!

But while the Kimoji creator waits for justice to be served, she’s leaning on her family and friends for support. In the days that followed the robbery, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian sat down with their sister to comfort her as she burst into tears re-telling the hellish story. “My heart started to get really tense,” she recalled. “You know your stomach just kind of like knots up and you’re like, ‘okay, what’s going on?’ I knew something wasn’t quite right.” Tonight’s episode is going to be intense!

