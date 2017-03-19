Khloe Kardashian Rocks $13K Outfit At Tristan Thompson’s Game Amid Marriage Rumors

AKM-GSI

So are they or aren’t they? Khloe Kardashian flaunted her suspicious diamond rings on THAT finger at Tristan Thompson’s basketball game on March 18, when she sat courtside in a $13,000 ensemble — and that price tag isn’t even including the rings. See the pics here!

Khloe Kardashian smelled like money on March 18, when she attended boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s basketball game in a $13,000 outfit, according to the Daily Mail. And that’s not all — she also paired the look with a plush Chanel handbag and diamond rings.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to the game in an oversized Givenchy zip-up hooded sweater, which retails at $1,430, and $2,155 thigh-high Gianvito Rossi boots. She also carried a just released silver with metallic embroidery Chanel handbag which retails at almost $900. And the expensive outfit did not take into account the three diamond rings she has been wearing on her ring finger for the past few weeks.

And speaking of the rings, the major bling has recently sparked marriage rumors. Many fans believe Khloe and Tristan may have secretly gotten married. Khloe and Tristan have not responded to the rumors yet, so nothing has been confirmed, but what we do know is that Khloe and Tristan are madly in love with each other.

As a matter of fact, it was just Tristan’s birthday on March 14, and Khloe posted the sweetest message about him on Instagram, when she said, “To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋” Aww!

