Katy Perry Proudly Reveals She ‘Did More’ Than Kiss A Girl In Her Youth — ‘I Was Curious’

My, oh my, Katy Perry what have you been up to? Katy recently revealed that her hit pop song ‘I Kissed A Girl’ is autobiographical, but it isn’t even the full story! The singer actually ‘did more’ than that when she was a teenager and exploring life.

Katy Perry, 32, is famous for her fierce support for gay rights, but did you know that the singer has actually experimented with her own sexuality?

“I’m just a singer and songwriter, honestly,” Katy said at the Human Rights Campaign Gala in Los Angeles on March 18, where she accepted the National Equality Award. “I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these little bite size pop songs. For instance, ‘I kissed a girl and I liked it.’ Truth be told, I did more than that.”

“But how was I going to reconcile that with a gospel singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps?,” Orlando Bloom‘s ex said as she waxed on about her religious upbringing. “What I did know was I was curious and even then I knew sexuality wasn’t as black and white as this [Rasario] dress. And honestly, I haven’t always gotten it right but in 2008 when that song came out I knew that I started a conversation and a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along, too.”

The “Roar” singer said she tried to pray “the gay away in my Jesus camps” in her teenager years, but when she started her music career she was able to truly embrace herself and how she felt about others. “I found my gift and my gift introduced me to people outside my bubble and my bubble started to burst,” she said. “These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear. They were the most free, strong, kind and inclusive people I have ever met.” How inspiring!

