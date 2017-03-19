Kat Graham Collapses On The Ground: Rep Speaks Out As Fans Fear For Her Condition

Courtesy of TMZ

This is so scary! Kat Graham reportedly passed out leaving a restaurant in Palm Springs, CA in February! Luckily, Kat is safe and sound, and new details have emerged concerning what happened to cause the horrible incident. Find out here!

Poor Kat Graham! The former star of The Vampire Diaries, 27, was enjoying lunch at her hotel in Palm Springs, California in February 2017, and what was supposed to be a fun day ended in the scariest way possible. Kat was seen lying unconscious in the grass outside the Essence restaurant at Two Bunch Palms Resort & Spa.

She allegedly told people at the restaurant she didn’t feel well, ran outside, and threw up, according to TMZ. She apparently fainted, and when she woke up was tended to by paramedics who took her to a nearby hospital. So scary! Kat is okay now, thankfully, and her rep is speaking out about what happened to the actress.

Kat was simply “eating at a restaurant outside the resort and had a violent reaction to food poisoning,” her rep told People magazine. The rep wanted to clear the air about a serious allegation in TMZ‘s post, that Kat had become ill after allegedly eating a pot brownie, and having a bad reaction. Her rep said the allegation is “100% not true,” and that “Kat is not a drug user, and has never been a drug user.”

Oh, thank god that Kat is alright! Her fans were so distraught on Twitter after hearing what happened, sending prayers and sweet messages to the the actress. “FEEL BETTER KAT I LOVE YOU SM” one fan tweeted. “#ImWithYouKat I LOVE YOU SO MUCH BABY, KAT GRAHAM I’M WITH YOU @KatGraham oh my God,” tweeted another!

