Jennifer Lopez ‘Glowing’ On PDA-Filled Date Night With A-Rod: He Sweetly ‘Fed’ Her

Ever wonder what Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez do on their dates? Well, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details. The singer was totally ‘glowing’ on their PDA-filled rendezvous, during which the baseball hunk sweetly ‘fed’ her pasta. Here’s the scoop!

OK, Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, haven’t even been together that long and they’re already #RelationshipGoals! Don’t believe us? Just wait until you hear about their sizzling date! “A-Rod and Jennifer came in holding hands, and left holding hands,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The restaurant, Casa Tua, is said to be one of the most romantic dinner spots in South Beach in Miami. “Jennifer was glowing and looked ultra sexy.” You can say that again!

For their three-hour candle-lit dinner, the bootylicious Latina oozed sex appeal in a white long-sleeve minidress, perfect for staying cool in the humid Miami heat. Her hair was sleek and straightened, and there was pop of red on her lips. No wonder Alex couldn’t keep his hands off her! “When he wasn’t caressing her back, he was rubbing the back of her neck,” the eyewitness continues. “At one point during their meal, A-Rod reached over and fed Jennifer a forkful of Tagliatelle.” That’s a super-fancy pasta dish many people are not worthy of because it’s so damn delicious.

Now that Jennifer and the Yankees player are comfortable flaunting their romance in public, it’s ALL SYSTEMS GO! The new couple have been spotted everywhere from fancy restaurants in Miami, to gyms in Los Angeles. And did we mention their incredible trip to the Bahamas? The singer has also been hanging out with Alex’s sister, and even snuggled up next to him during his baseball practice. It definitely sounds like they’re getting serious, and they’ve only been together for about two months. Maybe wedding bells are in their future!

