‘Grey’s Anatomy’ At PaleyFest: Cast Spills On ‘Possible’ Alex & Meredith Romance & More

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Is a Meredith and Alex romance finally going to happen on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? Well, the cast answered that very question, along with some other juicy ones, while at the show’s PaleyFest panel at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 19. Get all the scoop here!

Believe it or not, a Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Alex romance is very “possible,” Justin Chambers said during the Grey’s Anatomy panel at PaleyFest on March 19. When asked whether he thinks Alex should be with Meredith or Jo (Camilla Luddington), he said, “I think anything is possible, especially on Grey’s Anatomy. [Alex] might end up with Katherine! Personally, I’d like to see how it fleshes out with him and Jo” first. But he did say “anything is possible,” so if you’re a Meredith and Alex fan, you can hang on to that little tidbit!

Meanwhile, Sarah Drew spilled on what’s to come for April and Jackson (Jesse Williams), considering they hooked up during their recent trip to Montana. “I honestly think the main takeaway from that experience in Montana is that these two people — there’s so much love there, there’s so much respect there. Whether it continues and moves towards romance … they’re going to be okay. They’ll always be one another’s person,” she said before adding, “it could lead to romance.” Aww!

And when the forthcoming season finale came up as a topic of conversation, executive producer Debbie Allen said, “The end of this season is hot, honey, hot!”

“We’ve planted a lot of seeds this season,” she added, suggesting that Jackson’s father may make a return. As far as Meredith’s concerned, however, we’ll just have to wait and see where the story takes us. When Ellen was asked where she hopes to see Meredith go in the future, she said, “Why I’ve been able to do this show for so long is because I try not to have expectations. I try not to look down the road too far, because we’re going to miss what we have right now, today. Life will tell me where I’m going. I don’t want to think about what’s next. I want to enjoy this moment.” So do we, so do we.

Other fun tidbits we learned: Ellen’s favorite episodes are the pilot, the shooter episode and her directorial debut, which will air on March 30; If Alex could save any character that died, Justin said it would either be McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) or McSteamy (Eric Dane). And when someone mentioned Izzie (Katherine Heigl), Justin said, “Izzie didn’t die yet”; Jessica Capshaw isn’t sure if Minnick is “the one” because, well… “Is anyone but Callie the one?”

