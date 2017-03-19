‘DWTS’: Relive The 12 Best Dances Of All-Time Ahead Of Season 24 Premiere

Image Courtesy of ABC

A new season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ is practically upon us, but before we see how Heather Morris and more fare on the dance floor on March 20, we’re taking a look back at the most memorable dances EVER on the show. Watch here!

1. Cheryl Burke & Drew Lachey — Freestyle

The quality of dancing has been taken to a whole new level since Drew Lachey competed on the show in season 2, but nobody will EVER forget his “Save a Horse, Ride A Cowboy” Freestyle dance.

2. Shawn Johnson & Derek Hough — Quickstep

Derek Hough broke multiple rules (lifts, breaking hold, etc.) when he choreographed Shawn Johnson’s season 15 Quickstep, so the scores weren’t great — but the dance sure was!

3. James Hinchcliffe & Jenna Johnson — Viennese Waltz

Jame Hinchcliffe’s partner, Sharna Burgess, had to sit out the Halloween episode with a knee injury, so major stress ensued as he attempted to nail his dance with stand-in Jenna Johnson. Well, it turned out to be one of the best of the whole season!

4. Jana Kramer & Gleb Savchenko — Argentine Tango

This has to be the sexiest dance to ever be performed on “Dancing With The Stars!”

5. Meryl Davis & Maks Chmerkovskiy — Freestyle

Meryl Davis‘ chemistry with her partner, Maks Chmerkovskiy, was evident for all of season 18, but it was taken to a whole new level with this Contemporary Freestyle, which evoked emotion AND showed off her dance skills.

6. Alfonso Ribeiro & Witney Carson — Jazz

For much of season 19, Witney Carson was waiting to pull out Alfonso Ribeiro’s famous Carlton dance from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and the pair’s jazz routine was the absolute BEST opportunity.

7. James Maslow & Peta Murgatroyd — Contemporary

Not only did James Maslow dance incredibly during his and Peta’s season 18 Contemporary, but his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, nailed the Frozen theme PERFECTLY.

8. Paige VanZant & Mark Ballas — Paso Doble

Paige VanZant opened up about being bullied in her package before this season 22 Paso Doble with Mark Ballas, and this dance truly captured her fighting spirit.

9. Team Call Me Maybe — Freestyle

The team dances are always fun, but when Sabrina Bryan, Shawn Johnson, Apolo Anton-Ohno and Melissa Rycroft got together on the all-star season 15, it was completely incomparable.

10. Kelly Monaco & Val Chmerkovskiy — Contemporary

This was the first time Contemporary was ever performed on the show, and it set a really high bar for what was to come. Plus, Val Chmerkovskiy and Kelly Monaco’s chemistry was INSANE.

11. Nyle DiMarco & Peta Murgatroyd — Freestyle

Despite being unable to hear, Nyle DiMarco made it to the finals of season 22, and Peta completely captured his difficult journey with this emotional dance. Oh, and he went on to win, too!

12. Gilles Marini & Cheryl Burke — Salsa

There’ve been a lot of sexy Salsas since season 8, but Gilles Marini will always hold the OG.

HollywoodLifers, which DWTS dance is your favorite of all time? Who are you most excited to see compete this season?!

