Image Courtesy of Young Money Entertainment

He’s back and better than ever! Drake surprisingly dropped a new playlist called ‘More Life’ on March 19, and the 22-track masterpiece is fire. Drizzy surpassed expectations with his epic flow, catchy beats, and star-studded collaborations!

Drake, 30, finally dropped his highly anticipated new playlist More Life on Spotify and iTunes, and it was everything we dreamed of and more. The rapper treated fans to 22 songs in total, with several epic features including 21 Savage, Giggs, Bryson Tiller, Jennifer Lopez, and The Weeknd. Prior to its release, Drizzy teased his Instagram followers with a cryptic post. “If you’re translating this it’s too late,” the message from Champagne Papi’s account reportedly read, and although it was deleted minutes later, several people were able to capture a screen shot!

The rapper was clearly referencing his fourth mixtape, “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.” On the cryptic post, Drake also showed the More Life album title, the date March 4, and the Swedish word “pojken,” which translates into “the boy.” Drizzy discussed dropping this playlist in Dec. 2016, but it was worth the wait! The cover art even suitably features his dad Dennis Graham. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO ‘MORE LIFE’ ON ITUNES.

“I’m off like mixtapes, I want to do a playlist,” he said during his OVO Sound Radio show in Oct. 2016. “I want to give you a collection of songs that become the soundtrack to your life, so this More Life: The Playlist. All original music from me. You might hear some tunes from the family on there, but I’m just really excited. I had a great tour, I had a great summer. And most people, I guess, would like go probably take a break. But for me I just want to get right back to it.”

More Life includes Drake’s previously released fan-favorite “Fake Love” song, which has been a breakout hit. He’s currently in Sweden on the Boy Meets World Tour, so he’s clearly on a roll! See the entire list of songs featured on More Life below!

1. “Free Smoke”

2. “No Long Talk” (feat. Giggs)

3. “Passionfruit”

4. “Jorja Interlude”

5. “Get It Together” (feat. Black Coffee and Jorja Smith)

6. “Madiba Riddim”

7. “Blem”

8. “4422” (feat. Sampha)

9. “Gyalchester”

10. “Skepta Interlude”

11. “Portland” (feat. Quavo and Travis Scott)

12. “Sacrifices​” (feat. 2 Chainz and Young Thug)

13. “Nothings Into Somethings”

14. “Teenage Fever”

15. “KMT” (feat. Giggs)

16. “Lose You”

17. “Can’t Have Everything”

18. “Glow” (feat. Kanye West)

19. “Since Way Back” (feat. Partynextdoor)

20. “Fake Love”

21. “Ice Melts” (feat. Young Thug)

22. “Do Not Disturb”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Drake’s playlist More Life? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.