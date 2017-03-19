Corinne Olympios & Raven Gates Reunite At ‘Bachelor’ Mansion — Why Were They There?

Courtesy of Instagram

Sorry Nick Viall, this party is for girls ONLY! ‘The Bachelor’ beauties Corinne Olympios and Raven Gates shockingly reunited at the mansion on Mar. 17 for one VERY special reason. Can you guess what it is? Read on to find out!

Wait a minute, didn’t we already have a The Bachelor reunion? We certainly did (and it was hilarious), but beautiful contestants Corinne Olympios, 24, and runner-up Raven Gates, 25, decided to have a little celebration of their own at the iconic mansion of love, without any cameras. OH WAIT — Shark Girl Alexis Waters was there too! The reason the three girls showed up was to support Rachel Lindsay as she prepares to become the next Bachelorette. Rachel began filming the upcoming season on Mar. 16, so she probably needed all the advice she could get!

The last time we checked in with the 3rd place contestant, she was swooning over her handsome suitors! For the first time in The Bachelor history, Rachel was introduced to four SMOKING HOT studs as part of the reunion show. The poor thing was so nervous as each hunk approached and delivered their opening pickup lines. One guy even said, “I’m ready to go black and I’ll never go back.” OK, that’s borderline inappropriate but also kind of funny at the same time. Rachel giggled like a little school girl! It was so cute!

It’s SO great to see these contestants getting along, even now that filming has wrapped up. Corinne, often portrayed as the season’s villain, seems to have made life-long friends with Raven, Rachel, and Alexis! During the show, many of the girls in the house hated on Corinne for her constant napping and extreme flirtation with Nick. She definitely has a big personality, but some of the girls have seemed to fallen in love with her charm, humor, and outgoing personality. Raven, Alexis, and Corinne should definitely start their own show!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Corinne, Raven, Alexis, and Rachel will be life long friends?

