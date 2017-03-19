Rihanna & Chris Brown ‘Texting & Sexting’ Again: Romance Back On?

REX/Shutterstock

Here we go AGAIN! After re-following Rihanna on Instagram, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Chris Brown is ‘texting’ and ‘sexting’ his ex-girlfriend late at night. Read on to hear how their relationship turned from platonic to totally passionate!

These two just can’t quit each other! Chris Brown, 27, and Rihanna, 29, are back for round two, and this time, their relationship is HOTTER THAN EVER. “They’ve totally been talking again,” a source confirms to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It started out on social media, and then progressed to texting. They swore to keep things platonic — YEAH RIGHT! It’s already escalated to sexting. They’re addicted to each other. The smallest thing can put them right to where they started.”

We totally support a woman’s right to flirt (or even send sexy nude pictures to a guy), but is the “Sex With Me” singer playing with fire? Consider ex-beau Karrueche Tran filed a restraining order against Chris just a few weeks ago, it’s safe to say the rapper’s behavior lately has been wild and unpredictable. Before the two faced off in court, Karrueche was terrified that he’d KILL her. The “Zero” rapper also posted a concerning video to Instagram where he confesses to “stalking” women and makes all his girlfriends “miserable.”

But despite all that, Rihanna’s heart wants what it wants. “Soon they’ll be meeting up in hotel rooms,” the source continues. “They always LOVED hooking up in hotel rooms.” Chris and the Barbadian beauty have always had a sizzling, albeit complicated relationship. Even when he was at his lowest point with the Karrueche restraining order, Rihanna couldn’t help but feel sorry for him. Yes she was disappointed in his behavior, but she still had a soft spot for him in her heart. It sounds like it was only a matter of time between these two starting things up again. Is anyone really surprised?

