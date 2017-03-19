Brad Pitt Is ‘Overjoyed’ That He’s Reuniting With His Children After Overseas Trip

REX/Shutterstock

Poor Brad Pitt has been separated from his beloved brood for far too long, but Hollywoodlife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina Jolie is reuniting father and fam soon, and our source says Brad is over the moon about seeing his kids again!

For the last week, Angelina Jolie, 41, and the Jolie-Pitt kids have been jet-setting from Cambodia to London, minus Brad Pitt, 53. It marks the longest stretch Brad has gone without seeing his kids, and he’s been missing them dearly the entire time. On March 18, Angelina and the kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Shiloh, 10, Zahara, 12, Vivienne, 8, and Knox, 8, returned to Los Angeles after a March 11 departure. Now, the actor can’t wait to bond with them again!

“Brad is overjoyed that he is reuniting with his children. Every day has been hard for him. It’s like all he talks about: How much he misses them, etc,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So this is a dream come true for him! He plans to get as much out of it as he possibly can. He wants to spoil them and he even made plans to shut Disneyland down and take them after hours, but Maddox and Pax weren’t that into the idea and he doesn’t want to split the kids up, even for a few hours.”

The kids are definitely in for an awesome reunion and we’re sure Brad is hoping to make it last as long as possible. Fortunately, Brad and Angelina have reached a much healthier place after their abrupt split back in Sept. amid rumors Brad attacked Maddox. Since then, they have reached some common ground and are hoping a friendship can blossom after all this chaos.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Should Brad have sole custody of the kids, should Angelina have sole custody of the kids, or should they have joint? Pun intended!

