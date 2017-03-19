Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively: Why The Power Couple Is ‘Looking Into’ Adopting A Baby

REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their two daughters are definitely family goals, so of course fans would love to see them add one more little one into that mix! Lucky for us, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the power couple are considering adopting!

Ever since Ryan Reynolds, 40, and Blake Lively, 29, first introduced their adorable little girls — James, 2, and Ines, 5 months old — to the world at the Deadpool actor’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Dec. 15, fans have been obsessed with the the awesomeness that is their family. Now we have some inside scoop that is sure to thrill followers of the Reynolds clan!

…well this made my night. Thank you @sophieandlili 💖💖💖 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:03pm PST

“Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are already talking about baby No. 3, but they’re not planning on doing it the old fashioned way,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are seriously looking into adopting a baby! They haven’t decided if they want to adopt from an impoverished country or domestically, but they love the idea of bringing a baby out of dire circumstances and spoiling them with love and opportunity.”

As if that news wasn’t cool enough, there is one more tidbit that makes it even more exciting. “Oh — and they want a boy!” the source said. What!?! Not only are the power couple considering taking a child in need into their home, but they also want to even out their family’s gender ratio with a little dude! We couldn’t be more thrilled for Blake and Ryan, and we just know that James and Ines would make amazing big sisters.

