Can someone pass the tissue box please? Moments before her passing, Auntie Fee’s son recorded a touching video of his mother lying on a hospital bed. In it, the YouTube cooking sensation makes a sweet joke and confesses her love for her family.

Auntie Fee, 59, lives on in the touching memories of her family. As the famed YouTube star rested on a hospital bed, her son Tavis recorded a hilarious yet heartbreaking video of his mother to capture her unforgettable personality in her final moments. “OK, you’re listening to me right?” she asks her son in the bittersweet video. “I don’t want you to go in my purse and take nothing. Tell my sons and them that I love them in case I don’t make it out of this.” We’re not crying — YOU ARE! Ok, we all are.

Auntie Fee was such an icon and role model to so many women. The incredible way she turned her life around from reportedly using drugs in high school to becoming one of YouTube’s most famous chefs is truly inspirational. Her foul-mouthed IDGAF attitude made her DIY cooking tutorials an absolute pleasure to watch, seeing as she was always unpredictable in the kitchen. Auntie Fee never believed in crazy diets. She loved comfort food so much that the words “cheat day” or “guilty pleasure” never existed in her dictionary.

Unfortunately, the one thing Auntie Fee never wanted to experience knocked right on her front door on Mar. 18 — death. “Why do I gotta die?” Auntie Fee asked a journalist from the LA Times. “Why can’t I just go blind or senile?” Despite her wishes for immortality, Auntie Fee passed away just short of her 60th birthday after suffering a massive heart attack. “God made the decision to take my mother home where its’ peace & joy and i’m okay with that,” wrote Tavis on Facebook. Ugh, this is just so sad to write about.

