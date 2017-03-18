Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! We might be getting some new music from Zayn Malik, as the super talented singer teased us with snippets of a new song. We’ve got the smoldering video of him strumming his guitar and crooning along.

It does not get any hotter than this! Zayn Malik, 24, gave fans a great big present Mar. 17 in the form of a video of himself singing soaring high notes while strumming along on his guitar and he looked SO sexy doing it! Shot in a sepia style filter, it makes him look so vintage as a cigarette dangles from his lips. We love the headband he’s wearing to keep his hair pulled back away from his face as he sits on a stool in a colorblocked shirt.

It’s hard to tell if he’s just freestyling or trying out the chords to a new song, but we love the bluesy feel of the tune. We’re coming up on a year since the singer released his debut solo album Mind of Mine, so we wouldn’t at all be surprised if he’s working on new music for a follow-up. He’s coming off a monster hit with his duet with Taylor Swift, 27, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” so he’s probably looking to capitalize on that heat.

Unfortunately we haven’t been able to see Zayn out on the road performing, as he never toured for Mind of Mine. He suffered crippling anxiety attacks before several live appearances in 2016 where he ended up backed out at the last-minute, including The Voice finale in May. Poor guy. He seemed fine onstage when he was surrounded by members of One Direction, but being on his own is a whole different story. The only times he performed songs off his album were during two promotional stops on The Tonight Show before the LP dropped. Hopefully when the next one comes around, he’ll have overcome his issues and got his confidence back up.

HollywoodLifers, do you like Zayn’s solo music or did you prefer his work with One Direction.

