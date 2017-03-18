WWE Star Paige’s Mom Defends Her After Alleged Nude Video & Pics Leak: ‘Not Her Fault’

Courtesy of Instagram

WWE fighter Paige is getting incredible support from her family during her alleged nude video and photo scandal, especially from her mom. Saraya Knight leapt to her daughter’s defense on Twitter, telling fans this violation of privacy isn’t Paige’s fault!

Leave it to a mom to make things better! Saraya Knight is absolutely livid over daughter, WWE star Paige‘s hacking scandal. She’s not upset with Paige, 24 (real name Saraya-Jade Bevis), for having an alleged nude video and photos, though, but with anyone who wants to blame her for the leak. Saraya tweeted on March 17 that she’s behind Paige all the way:

“People get hacked, unfortunately my daughter had pics and video shared from years ago, my husband and I support her 100% no fault of her own”, Saraya, a wrestling legend herself, tweeted. That’s so nice to hear! Paige confirmed on Twitter that the intimate photos are definitely of her, but did not mention the video; it’s unclear if the video truly features the WWE star. Regardless of the content put out into the public, Paige has her family to support her, and they’ve proven that time and again.

People get hacked, unfortunately my daughter had pics and video shared from years ago, my husband and I support her 100% no fault of her own — SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 17, 2017

Paige’s brother, Roy Knight, leapt to her defense on Twitter on March 17, tweeting “all u need is family, f##k everyone else.” Hear, hear! Her fiancé, fellow wrestler Alberto Del Rio, 39, is “livid” over the invasion of privacy, as HollywoodLife.com told you previously! The wrestling superstar has a lot of good people around her right now. If only the creep who hacked her didn’t exist!

