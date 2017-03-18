WWE Star Paige Disgusted That Her Intimate Pics & Videos Were Leaked Online

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Poor Paige! Raunchy nude photos and a sex video of the WWE star were leaked online, and she’s completely disgusted that her privacy has been so compromised. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on what she’s doing to fight back.

This has been quite a week for celebrity nude leaks, and WWE star Paige, 24, is the latest victim. She became a trending topic on Twitter Mar. 17 after nude photos and videos surfaced online. The athlete confirmed that “Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent,” and now she looking at how she can get the salacious pics removed from the web. “She is seeking every option to fight the release of the video and pictures and is going to try to get them removed immediately. She is not okay with it and doesn’t know how it happened,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The beautiful Brit — real name Saraya-Jade Bevis — just can’t seem to catch a break lately, as the humiliating release comes when she’s trying to recover from a recent hernia surgery. “She has been dealing with a neck injury that has kept her away from the ring and now this has happened. This should be a great time in her life. She is meant to get married and a movie about her life is being made, but now she has to deal with all of this. It is awful,” our insider adds.

Paige is engaged to fellow wrestler Alberto Del Rio, 39, and he’s not the guy that she’s having the video romp with and it’s causing strain between the couple. “He is currently dealing with a range of emotions of wanting to protect Paige in this invasion of her privacy and he is also extremely upset that the video is with another man,” our source adds and says that he is “livid” about the situation. We can’t blame him! Hopefully Paige is able to track down who released the steamy pics and video so she can take legal action!

HollywoodLifers, do you check out leaked celebrity nudes? Or do you avoid them because it’s an invasion of the star’s privacy?

