Villanova Vs. Wisconsin Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Game Online

Let’s go! Villanova will be getting their first real test of the NCAA tournament as they face a tough Wisconsin Badgers squad Mar. 18. We’ve got the way for you to catch the number one seed try to defend their national championship title via live stream.

Villanova is on the hunt to defend their NCAA championship title, but they need to get past a tough Wisconsin team in their second game of March Madness. They were 20 point victors over Mt. Saint Mary’s in their opening game, but were only leading by one point at the half after trailing up until that point. The team really needs to step it up as the Badgers are a far more seasoned squad that should give the Wildcats a real test.

Villanova’s young guns came out as heroes, with redshirt freshman guard Donte DiVincenzo, 20, scoring a team-leading 21 points and a career-best 13 rebounds. He missed out on last year’s March Madness run with a broken right foot and boy did his play help save the Wildcats in their opener. Sophomore Jalen Brunson, 20, has also been a key to the team’s success all season and head coach Jay Wright praised his leadership, saying “He thinks like a senior, he acts like a senior, and he plays like a senior.”

Which is a good thing because the seniors didn’t show much leadership on the court. Kris Jenkins, 23, went 2 for 13 and missed all six three-pointers after being a hero in the 2016 tourney, scoring the final three-point buzzer shot that gave the Wildcats the national championship over North Carolina. Hopefully he gets out of his shooting slump as Villanova is going to need plenty of firepower to get past Wisconsin.

The Badgers have a big three in Ethan Happ, 20, Bronson Koenig, 22, and Nigel Hayes, 22, who all come into the tourney with plenty of March Madness experience. Ethan was on fire in Wisconsin’s opener with a win over Virginia Tech, sinking eight three-pointers and setting a team NCAA tournament record in the process. This game feels way bigger than a second round match-up and should be a real thrill ride!

