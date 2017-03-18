UConn Vs. Albany Live Stream: Watch The NCAA Women’ March Madness Game

REX/Shutterstock

UConn kicks off their quest for yet another NCAA women’s basketball title and gets home court advantage as they host the Albany Great Danes at home in Storrs, CT. The Huskies always put on quite a show, and we’ve got your way to watch their first round game via live stream Mar. 18.

It seems like nothing can stop the 32-0 UConn Huskies, who have won their last 107 games, making for the longest winning stream by a men’s or women’s team in NCAA history. Their journey towards yet another March Madness victory starts against the 16th seeded 21-11 Albany Great Danes, who just won their sixth straight America East Conference championship. Even though UConn lost their three best players to the WNBA, including superstar Breanna Stewart, 22, they’ve still got an insanely talented bench that should take them far.

Under head coach Geno Auriemma, 62, he has led the Huskies to six perfect seasons and 11 NCAA championship titles and he’s looking to keep the streak alive. Sophomores Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier and junior Gabby Williams have stepped in as the new fab three after Breanna, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck were the first three picks in the WNBA in the spring of 2016. Usually UConn wins easily by double digits but had a few scares this season, including a narrow three point win in Feb. over Tulane.

The players and coaches from the Albany Great Danes were still on a high after winning the AEC tourney when they gathered Mar. 13 to find out where they would end up in March Madness. They figured they would make it into the NCAA tournament higher than the 16th seed, so once UConn’s name came on the screen as number one, the next one up was Albany. “Really?” coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said with a smile about 15 minutes later. “You can find a silver lining in anything. I think the silver lining is that if you are going to play a first-round game, and you’re us, why not be on the biggest stage?”

“It’s definitely a slap,” Albany senior guard Imani Tate told the Albany Times Union. “I completely, 100 percent thought we would be a higher seed..at least a 15. We were just starting to sit down and we were all saying, ‘OK, who is going to play UConn?’ And then it was like, ‘Oh, it’s us!” Womp womp.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game? Do you think UConn will win the NCAA tourney again this year?

