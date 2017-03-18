Real Madrid Vs. Athletic Bilbao Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Insert dek hLook at that! Real Madrid is back on top of La Liga’s table. Los Blancos will try to stay on top after they face Athletic Bilbao on March 18. Can they do it? There’s only one way to find out!

If you need any proof how there’s no room for error in La Liga, look no further than the top two spots on the table. Barcelona dropped to second place, suffering a shocking loss to Deportivo La Coruna. That gave Real Madrid a golden opportunity, putting away Real Betis to regain the No. 1 spot in the league. They look to build on their lead when they meet Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium for this match. The game kicks off at 11:15 AM ET so start the day with some sport.

Los Blancos taking out Real Betis, 2-1, is no surprise. However, the Blaugrana falling to Deportivo, after they pulled off the most historic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, seems shocking. That loss, just the club’s third defeat this season, may prove fatal. The last time Real Madrid was on top of the table, they went months before anyone was able to knock them off.

Barcelona hopes to recover when they take on Valencia (a team they obliterated, 7-0, in the Copa del Rey.) Real, on the other hand, may have a tougher challenge when they take on Bilbao. The last time Los Leones lost at home was their season opener in Aug. 28. They’ve gone unbeaten for 16 home games since then, and defender Benat, 30, thinks his squad can put down Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and the rest of the reigning Champion League champs.

“We need to continue to do what we are doing and we will give something extra because we will play against Real Madrid. This is an important game for us,” he said to the club’s official website, per ESPN FC. “We are very well and what we have to do is take advantage of the confidence we have in order to put them under pressure and take three points.” Even if they hold Real Madrid to a draw and Barcelona wins, then it’ll be a do-si-do and the clubs will change spots yet again.

Do you think Real Madrid will win La Liga this season, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think that Barcelona will regain the lead?

