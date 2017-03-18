Gonzaga Vs. Northwestern Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Online

REX/Shutterstock

It’s on! Top seeded Gonzaga continues their charge through the West Region, hoping to end Northwestern’s Cinderella season in their second game of the NCAA tournament. We’ve got your way to watch the March Madness game via live stream, right here!

The Northwestern Wildcats are making the most of their first ever March Madness appearance, but they’re going to have to play for their lives against top seeded Gonzaga Mar. 18 when they meet up in the round of 32 at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City. The scrappy team snuck past Vanderbilt with a 68-66 first round win, but the Bulldogs are going to be their stiffest competition. The Zags want to get to the Final Four and will be playing hard, so scroll down for live stream details.

While Gonzaga is 33-1, it took awhile for them to find their footing in their first outing of the tourney against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. They trailed for most of the first half, ending with just a 26-22 margin before a second half comeback that gave them a 66-46 win. Head coach Mark Few has led the team to their best season ever and has set them up for a run at their first NCAA championship title.

The 52-year-old just received Henry Iba Award, presented to the national coach of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association thanks to his incredible leadership in the 2016-17 season. He also received the same honor from USA Today and Sporting News. Nothing would be sweeter for him than to see his Bulldogs finally take home the NCAA title that they’ve been striving for since he arrived in 1999. The winner of Gonzaga vs. Northwestern will face either No. 4 West Virginia or No. 5 Notre Dame in the Sweet 16.

