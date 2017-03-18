Chelsea Vs. Stoke City Live Stream: Watch The English Premier League Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Chelsea have amassed 30 more points than Stoke City in the 2017 season of the English Premier League. These two teams clash on March. 18 at the BET Stadium and it should be an exciting affair, so, don’t miss any of the soccer action!

Chelsea will be looking to take maximum points in this game as they try and maintain the top spot position in the EPL. Stoke City are sitting comfortably in mid-table but they will be confident of taking at least a point from this clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 11.00 AM ET.

Antonio Conte’s, 47, team will be in confident mood this weekend after defeating Manchester United in the FA Cup. His side are playing with plenty of confidence, scoring freely, and not letting in a lot of goals at the other end of the pitch.

While the likes of Eden Hazard, 25, and Diego Costa, 28, are getting all the plaudits, N’Golo Kante, 23, remains a vital player for Chelsea. He totally outplayed 89 million pounds man Paul Pogba, 24, mid-week while scoring a great goal too. N’Golo was instrumental in Leicester City winning the Premiership title and he is doing the same for Chelsea.

Mark Hughes, 53, knows that his Stoke City players will have to play really well to take anything from Chelsea. Fresh from drawing 0-0 with Manchester City recently, the Potters will be hopeful that they can stop Chelsea in their tracks as well.

Saido Berahino, 23, will pose a threat in attack while defender Ryan Shawcross, 29, is always hard to beat for any striker. Mark always has his teams really well drilled and Chelsea will find it tough to break them down especially at BET. The home fans will be hoping that their team does not lose an early goal – this could be a tight match and has all the hallmarks of being a potential draw.

