Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. LA Clippers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

It’s on! The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking on the LA Clippers at Staples Center and both teams are hungry for a win. We’ve got your way to catch the big game Mar. 18 via live stream.

It’s go time for both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers, as each team has been faltering with losses as the playoffs loom just a month away. The Cavs are still atop the Eastern Conference, but not by much and their 45 wins would put them in fourth place if they were playing in the much more competitive Western Conference. The once red-hot Clippers are sputtering as well, dropping their last three games. Still, these are two NBA powerhouses and they’re getting the big Saturday night prime time treatment Mar. 18, so scroll down for live stream details.

The only other time these teams have met up this season was back on Dec. 1. 2016, where the Clippers stomped the Cavs on their home turf 133-94. Now they’re squaring off in LA at Staples Center and the Cavs are starting off a four game road trip, as they’ll stick around LA to play the Lakers Mar. 19 then head on to Denver and Charlotte before returning home again.

Cleveland is having one of the worst months of any team in the league, going 4-9 in March. The good news for the Cavs is that Kevin Love finally returned to the lineup Mar. 16 in a win against the Jazz after suffering undergoing knee injury Feb. 14. The team has gone 8-6 in their last 14 games without the four-time All-Star starting for the team. He practiced in 3 and 3’s earlier in the week and told the Cleveland media Mar. 15 that, “I’m 28 years old, I feel like I’m just coming into the league again because I’m so antsy to get back. It’s good,” he said. “You’ve got to trust the process, respect the process and give that leg time to heal, give injuries time to heal. But it’s not for lack of wanting to be out there.” We’re sure his teammates are glad to have him back in the mix!

