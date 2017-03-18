Arizona Vs. St. Mary’s Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

We’re on to the round of 32 in March Madness, and the Arizona Wildcats are looking to advance as they play a scrappy team from St. Mary’s. We’ve got your way to watch the NCAA tournament game via live stream Mar. 18.

Woo hoo! March Madness continues on and we’ve got a great match-up between Arizona and St. Mary’s. The 31-4 Wildcats looked impressive in their NCAA tournament opener versus North Dakota, where the West’s second seeded team steamrolled North Dakota 100-82, never letting the team get within seven points. The St. Mary’s Gaels looked equally impressive in their game against VCU, coming out on top 85-77. These two teams have never met in the NCAA’s big show so this should be really entertaining.

The Wildcats were on fire in their opener as all five of their starters put up at least 10 points, with Allonzo Trier, 21, adding 18 points and Lauri Markkanen, 19, and Rawle Alkins, 19, each nailed 20 points. With that kind of scoring power, St. Mary’s is really going to need to be hard on the D. The Gaels weren’t exactly lacking on offensive firepower as 21-year-old center Jock Landale had an 18-point opening game including a 13-rebounds, and four other teammates put up double-digit numbers, including Joe Rahon, 23, and Calvin Hermanson, 22, both scoring 16 points each.

At 29-4, St. Mary’s is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013 and they’ve got their work cut out for them against a strong AZ front line. The winner of this match-up will face the victor of the No. 11 seed Xavier versus the No. 3 Florida State game in the Sweet 16.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game? Tell us in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.