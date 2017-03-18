USA Vs. Dominican Republic Live Stream — Watch The World Baseball Classic

REX/Shutterstock

Full count! The United States will play the Dominican Republic on Mar. 18th at 10pm EST at Petco Park in San Diego during game 6 of Pool F play in the World Baseball Classic. Watch it all online here.

Curves, changeups, sliders and fastballs will be flying when the guys from the Dominican Republic battle the team from the mighty United States of America during the second round of World Baseball Classic play in gorgeous, sunny California. It will be a home game for the American squad stacked with sluggers looking to tune-up before the beginning of the 2017 MLB season. So grab some peanuts and cracker jacks because the boys of summer are taking the field early. This should be quite a game.

Founded in 2005 as a way to satisfy baseball fans desire for action in the preseason, the World Baseball Classic was won in 2016 by the Dominican Republic and they look better in 2017 in the annual tournament. On the line in this big game is a trip to the semifinals also being held in California at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Catcher Buster Posey, 29, and outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, 27, will be digging into the box for team USA hoping to bang in some runs. For the reigning champion D.R. team, veteran infielder Adrian Beltre, 37, and Manny Machado, 24, will be swinging the wood. Dominican Republic beat the Americans in the first round of the tournament 5-7 on Mar. 11th so Team USA will have to do better on the mound to have a chance in this rematch.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this game? It is considered America’s pastime, does that make team USA a lock to upset the champions? Let us know below who you got in this wild round 2 game!

