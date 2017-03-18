‘The Walking Dead’ Cast & EPs Tease Season 8, Possible Rick & Michonne Baby & More

The cast and producers of ‘The Walking Dead’ kicked off PaleyFest LA on March 17 with an epic panel discussion about their characters, what’s next for the show, and more. And, yes, scoop on season 8 was revealed!

Scott M. Gimple was asked about season 8, and even though the shoe is always tight-lipped about spoilers, he spilled this: “Episode 801 is going to be 100th episode,” he said. “The first episode, I think, is less about that we’ve reached 100 episode, it’s more about setting up the next 100 episodes… The end of the season is very much the end of a chapter.” He promised that 801 will be the beginning of this “gigantic, epic tale.”

Andrew Lincoln also revealed the way he wants Rick to die. Brace yourselves, people. He said he wants Rick to jump off a bus in a “heroic act” while going through a desert. He patches himself up and realizes that maybe he’s the cure. Josh McDermitt added, “Then Eugene comes in a dune buggy and runs over Rick.”

Andrew was also asked about a possible Rick and Michonne baby. “I mean we’ve got to repopulate the world,” he said coyly.

*OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE CAST & PRODUCERS:

*Robert Kirkman on what is the most gratifying and surprising thing about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s performance as Negan:

“He is this horrible person,” Robert said. “But he has this spark to him that’s really engaging and really entertaining.” He called Negan “so personable” and “so likable.” He added, “There’s a warmth to him while he’s doing absolutely horrible things.” Robert also noted that he doesn’t know how Jeffrey Dean Morgan pulls off making Negan both warm and sadistic. He called JDM’s performance “magic.”

*Austin Amelio on uncovering the decent side of Dwight:

It was “refreshing,” he said. “I felt a reprieve.” To peel back the layer on Dwight was “exciting.” But will there be redemption for him? Austin said, “Hope so. That would be great.”

*Ross Marquand on what’s next for Aaron:

Aaron has this elegance and dignity that he learned from before the zombie apocalypse, but Ross knows Aaron’s going to have to change. “He’s still trying to maintain that dignity, but it’s not working with the Saviors,” he said. “He’s finally realizing that if he’s going to fight with Rick, he’s going to have put some of that diplomacy aside.”

*Josh McDermitt defends Eugene’s decision to stay with Negan.

“A lot of this fear is coming from this man Negan,” Josh said. He pointed out that Eugene is not turning his back on his friends, he’s just trying to protect himself and stay alive. Josh also said, “He’s had to change and adapt again” with Negan. Eugene is willing to go to great lengths to stay alive. “He lies and manipulates,” Josh said. “He’s like a cockroach, man.”

*Sonequa Martin-Green on being a part of The Walking Dead family:

“What is it if not a miracle just to be a part of this experience, this world, this story, this family, this extended family,” she said. “We’re all in this together.” Even though Sasha has experience so much loss, Sonequa revealed that she appreciates all that’s happened with Sasha.

*Melissa McBride on what it is that makes her and Norman click:

“You know what, I have no idea,” she said. “I have no idea.” Fans started screaming when Melissa said that she has a “good time” with Norman. Melissa also stopped in the middle of her answers to tell Sonequa how stunning she looked.

