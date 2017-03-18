REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! The estranged daughter of Sig Hansen, best known as the ‘Deadliest Catch’ star, alleges her father molested and sexually abused her when she was a toddler. Her claims stem from interviews and court records, according to a new report. We’ve got the details!

We’re completely at a loss for words…TV star Sig Hansen, 50, is coming under fire for allegedly molesting his daughter when she was a young girl. Melissa Eckstrom, now a 28-year old lawyer living in Seattle, claims she remembers her father touching her inappropriately around the age of 2 in 1990, according to the Seattle Times. Because of her father’s alleged behavior, Melissa says she suffers from anxiety and depression even as an adult living a relatively normal life.

Melissa publicly came forth with her accusations on Mar. 18 after reportedly conducting a series of interviews and filing court records. “I have memories…of being in a room alone with my father and crying out in pain,” she stated in a court declaration. Last year, Melissa filed her lawsuit in the King County Superior Court. Her case was presented with documentation from medical findings, a therapist’s evaluation, and findings from Child Protective Services, according to the publication who first broke the story.

Melissa further claims the molestation began around the time her parents were getting divorced. But here’s where it gets REALLY messed up. Back in 1990, Melissa’s mother reported the alleged incidences to the police. Shortly after she received a letter from a Snohomish County deputy prosecutor, which shows that prosecutors originally declined to press charges against Sig because they believed they didn’t have proof — even though they really believed the Deadliest Catch star molested Melissa. You can see the shocking letter on the Seattle Times‘ story.

