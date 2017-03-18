Rob Kardashian Celebrates Birthday & Dresses Dream In St Patrick’s Day Outfit — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Dream Kardashian looked precious in her St. Patrick’s Day outfit for her dad Rob’s 30th birthday! Rob called her the ‘best gift’ as he tries to reconcile with Blac Chyna.

Rob Kardashian celebrated St. Patrick’s Day and his 30th birthday with his family on Mar. 17. “The best gift of all!!” he wrote beneath an adorable picture of his baby daughter Dream, four months. Rob’s birthday party was a family affair with appearances from Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Mason and even Rob’s former fiancée Blac Chyna, 28. The party was super cute and everyone enjoyed a chocolate cake with a childhood photo of Rob on it. So sweet!

The best gift of all‼️😍😍😍🍀☘️🍀🍀🍀☘️☘️☘️☘️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Chyna admitted that she and Rob are trying to work through their issues. “I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs,” she told South African Cosmopolitan. “Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.”

It’s not clear when Blac gave this interview because she and Rob have definitely had some dramatic blowouts and called off their wedding. They’re reportedly not living together either. Blac’s attendance at Rob’s birthday maybe hints at an attempt to reconcile. “I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier,” she said. She kept her wishes for Rob’s birthday simple on her Instagram and posted a pic of them from their trip to Legoland.

