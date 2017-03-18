Rasheeda & Kirk Frost: She Cried When Their Son Asked About Other Woman & Baby

Courtesy of Instagram

Things are tense between ‘L&HH’ stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost after his side chick scandal, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, as it’s causing turmoil for their family. Her ‘heart nearly stopped’ when their teenage son asked if Kirk got another woman pregnant!

Rasheeda Bucker-Frost, 34, has been with Kirk Frost, 47, for 17 years and they share two kids together. Fans could only imagine her disappointment and anger when Jasmine Washington, 27, claimed Kirk cheated and fathered her child. Now, Rasheeda is even more devastated as her son started inquiring about the rumors. “It’s one thing when people Rasheeda doesn’t know ask questions about Kirk and his love child,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She can handle that. But when her kids are now asking, that’s when she breaks.”

“Rasheeda’s heart almost stopped when her oldest son Ky [16] asked his dad if he got another woman pregnant and has another baby,” our source added. “She didn’t know what to say and started crying. She doesn’t have answers and feels overwhelmed now that her son has to hear all the rumors and accusations that his father created. She’s needs Kirk to handle this situation and is going to demand that he be honest to his kids and tell them what’s really going on.” Yikes!

Jasmine boldly claimed that Kirk’s the father of her 6-month-old child, Kannon Mekhi Washington, on the heated March 13 episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Karlie Redd, 38, couldn’t believe her ears at the masquerade party, so she later met with Jasmine privately. Just when fans thought it was an impossibility, Jasmine pulled out video “proof” of Kirk allegedly with her child. Karlie immediately told Rasheeda about the clip and she was brought to tears.

Despite all the drama, “I would be very surprised if Rasheeda ever left Kirk,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She lives for her kids and does not want to break up her family,” our source said, adding, “Even if this baby really is his, I can’t see her leaving, at least not for good.” The couple married in 1999 and she gave birth to Ky in 2000 and to Karter in 2013. Hopefully, the truth is soon revealed, so they can work together after this tough situation.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kirk should tell his sons if he is the father of Jasmine’s child?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.