Orlando Bloom Leaves ‘Party’ With Mystery Brunette — Moving On From Katy Perry?

FameFlyNet

Moving past Katy Perry already? Mere weeks after Orlando Bloom split from the singer, he was spotted leaving a party with a gorgeous mystery brunette. Does this mean the couple are over for good? See the picture of his new female friend, here!

Revert your eyes Katy Perry, 32, — you might not want to see this! Orlando Bloom, 40, seems to be doing just fine post-breakup, as he was spotted partying with a sexy mystery brunette the night of Mar. 17. Apparently the British hunk is in a big hurry to find a new girlfriend to replace the “Chained To The Rhythm” singer, according to Radar Online. His plan seems to be working, since he was photographed leaving a party with a new girl. She even sat in the passenger seat as Orlando drove off in a hurry as soon as the cameras arrived. Trying to hide something from a specific someone?

Not wasting any time in his mission to date again, Orlando has been in communication with an old friend. Any guesses? It’s SELENA GOMEZ. The Lord Of The Rings alum tried getting with her once before, but was met with a punch in the face thanks to Justin Bieber. This time around, Selena is a taken women once again (she’s dating The Weeknd) — but that’s not stopping Orlando one bit! “He began blowing up Selena’s phone the day he and Katy broke up,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

But while Orlando is chasing tail around town, Katy has plenty of handsome suitors of her own! John Mayer, the pop star’s ex-boyfriend, can’t quite let her go just yet. “John still has a huge thing for Katy,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY tells us. “He’s very happy that she and Orlando are done.” Well, well, doesn’t history always have a way of repeating itself?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Orlando is moving on from Katy? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.