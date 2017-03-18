Orlando Bloom Leaves ‘Pot Party’ With Mystery Brunette — Moving On From Katy Perry?

FameFlyNet

Puff, puff, moving past Katy Perry? Mere weeks after Orlando Bloom split from the singer, he was spotted leaving a ‘pot party’ with a gorgeous mystery brunette. Does this mean the couple are over for good? See the picture of his new female friend, here!

Revert your eyes Katy Perry, 32, — you might not want to see this! Orlando Bloom, 40, seems to be doing just fine post-breakup, as he was spotted partying with a sexy mystery brunette the night of Mar. 17. Apparently the British hunk is in a big hurry to find a new girlfriend to replace the “Chained To The Rhythm” singer, according to Radar Online. His plan seems to be working, since he was photographed leaving a “pot party” with a new girl. She even sat in the passenger seat as Orlando drove off in a hurry as soon as the cameras arrived. Trying to hide something from a specific someone?

Not wasting any time in his mission to date again, Orlando has set his sights on an old rumored fling that once landed him a blue and black eyes. Any guesses? It’s SELENA GOMEZ. The Lord Of The Rings alum tried getting with her once before, but was met with a punch in the face thanks to Justin Bieber. This time around, Selena is a taken women once again (she’s dating The Weeknd) — but that’s not stopping Orlando one bit! “He began blowing up Selena’s phone the day he and Katy broke up,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

But while Orlando is chasing tail around town, Katy has plenty of handsome suitors of her own! John Mayer, the pop star’s ex-boyfriend, can’t quite let her go just yet. “John still has a huge thing for Katy,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY tells us. “He’s very happy that she and Orlando are done.” Well, well, doesn’t history always have a way of repeating itself?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Orlando is moving on from Katy? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.