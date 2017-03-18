Meek Mill Is ‘Private Messaging’ Kylie Jenner After Nicki Minaj Split — ‘She’s Just His Type’

SplashNews

There’s a reason Meek Mill’s been blowing up Kylie Jenner’s Instagram! No; he’s not looking to score some free lip kits — he has a huge crush on her, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! What is it about Kylie that keeps Meek thinking about her day and night?

Kylie Jenner, 19, is practically the queen of Instagram, and it turns out that one of her most loyal followers is none other than rapper Meek Mill, 29, who’s been liking all her pics. Now that Meek and longtime girlfriend Nicki Minaj, 34, are single, he’s looking to mingle — with Kylie!

“Meek Mill is totally crushing on Kylie. He’s always thought she was super hot; in fact, it was a source of contention between he and Nicki,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nicki would get all jealous and say, ‘She does’t want yo old a**!’ But now that Meek is single, he’s going after her hard. She’s just his type: tiny waist and Kardashian booty.”

Then there’s this interesting little tidbit we learned from a separate source: Meek slid into the DMs! “Meek scored [Kylie’s] number by private messaging her on Instagram,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. Um, what?? We have a feeling that Kylie’s boyfriend, Tyga, 27, wouldn’t be too happy about this! Though there’s no indication whatsoever that Kylie’s up to anything funny with Meek, it’s now clear that pretty much every rapper in the game wants to get with her, and that can’t leave Tyga feeling too good.

Seriously, Meek needs to catch up on his celebrity news, because he’s way behind! He’s probably under the impression that Kylie and Tyga split, but it turns out that they never broke up. In fact, the happy couple were spotted on a fun date night at the movies with Kylie’s family on March 14!

Meek needs to wait in line with PnB Rock, who also expressed how much he’s crushing on Kylie in an interview on March 15. He told Tyga he was “comin’ for him” after Kylie posted a Snapchat video in which she was listening to his song “Selfish”. Sorry, guys! Kylie’s heart is already taken!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Meek Mill is crushing on Kylie Jenner? Tell us in the comments!

