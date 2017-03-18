Malia Obama Pursuing Modeling? Former First Daughter Receives ‘Multiple Offers’

SplashNews

Malia Obama has been killing it at her New York City internship, but could she be making a career change toward the catwalk? The former First Daughter reportedly had modeling offers rolling in!

Malia Obama has been absolutely killing it in New York City with her fashion game and at her internship with the Weinstein Company. The 18 year-old has rocked nothing but incredible outfits on her way to work and the fashion industry has reportedly taken notice. “Malia has a model body that would be great for runways,” a source told Naughty Gossip. “She has been offered several opportunities to model but turned them all down.”

Why is Malia rejecting all these opportunities? Well, they’re just not right for her. “She wants to be behind the camera, not in front of it,” the insider said. “She loves the film and TV business and loves reading scripts.” Malia is definitely in the right business then. She’s probably learning so much at the Weinstein Company and making great connections. Modeling is just not for her. “She will leave the modeling to Kendall Jenner. She has zero interest of being famous like her dad,” the source said. You’ve got to give Malia props for knowing what she wants and going after it.

The New York City sidewalks work perfectly well as Malia’s catwalk. She has served up some creative fashion choices that we just love. The former First Daughter took advantage of some warm weather on Mar. 9 to rock a gingham mini dress with no tights and a casual pair of lace-up boots. She tied the whole look together with a blue puffer jacket that matched her beanie and accessorized with her trusty backpack. Her outfit was age appropriate and totally fun!

