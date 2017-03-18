‘L&HH’ Shanda & Willie Fired — Does Alexis Skyy Have Anything To Do With It?

Courtesy of Instagram

Hollywood will never be the same. ‘Love & Hip Hop’ couple Shanda and Willie were FIRED from the show due to tight budget cuts, begging fans to wonder if new cast member Alexis Skyy has anything to do with the shocking decision. Here’s the latest!

Out with the old, in with the new! The decision to fire Love & Hip Hop Hollywood couple Shanda and Willie comes awfully close to the hiring of Alexis Skyy, 22. Due to budget cuts, the show was forced to let one of Hollywood’s favorite couples go…but not before bringing on someone else as their replacement. Not only that, but it’s being reported that HALF the original cast will be fired with a brand new set of overdramatic men and women taking over. If fans are looking forward to a season 4 shakeup, they’ve definitely got it!

Seven publicly unnamed cast members have already been told that they won’t be renewing their contracts, according to MediaTakeOut. So what does this mean for Hazel E and Safaree Samuels? If Safaree wasn’t among the fired seven, he is expected to bring his new girlfriend, Star Divine, on the show come season 4. There’s a high change he will also open up about his feud with Nicki Minaj — and the nasty tell-all book he’s writing about their former romance. “Safaree is not scared of Nicki or her team one bit,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to write a book and tell all on his relationship with Nicki.”

As for Hazel, many fans are hoping she’ll introduce her new rumored boyfriend on the show as well. Just a few days ago, the 36-year old beauty was spotted getting cozy with rapper Rose Burgundy on a private yacht. But here’s the thing, Rose JUST TURNED EIGHTEEN! That’s less than half Hazel’s age! The couple seem very happy together and will hopefully bring their love on camera.

HollywoodLifers, do you this Alexis had anything to do with Shanda and Willie getting fired?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.