‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Says She ‘Overdid’ Face Work: ‘Enough Is Enough’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Lala Kent opened up to Bravo about the work she’s had done to her face, admitting that she ‘overdid’ it in a few areas. Is it enough to make her swear off fillers and plumpers for good? Watch her full interview here!

Lala Kent, 26, isn’t shy about the fact that she’s had a number of beautifying procedures done to her face, including fillers and plumpers. The former Vanderpump Rules star is gorgeous, and she’s happy to share her plastics experiences with those who ask. But Lala isn’t just getting shoutouts from friendly fans; meanies online are criticizing her appearance! It’s really starting to get to her.

“A lot of people say that I look ugly now; a lot of people say that I shouldn’t have done that,” she told Bravo’s The Lookbook. “But then, I have a lot of people who say, ‘oh my gosh, thank you for sharing the things that you’ve had done.’ I’m not the person to be like, ‘I’ve had nothing done! My face just changed like this.’ You know, I’m pretty open about things like that.

“I will say, I feel like this last time I overdid it. I want to stop with the lips, I want to stop with the fillers. You know, it’s just — enough is enough. I’m starting to look at the comments and compare photos…I’m not about it anymore,” Lala confessed. She said that she’s had botox in her forehead and between the eyebrows, and filler in her cheekbones, lips, and chin — “pretty much my whole face except my nose.”

That’s a lot! But after consideration, Lala decided that she’s going to continue with just a couple procedures from now on: “I think the only thing I would go back to doing is my jaw, because my genetics are horrible with jawlines. And botox, because I like to scowl at people a lot. So those two things I will definitely keep doing, but everything else — too much.”

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Lala wants to stop getting procedures?

