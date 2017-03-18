Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Married? She’s Wearing Two Diamond Rings

AKM-GSI

Do Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have something to tell us? Khloe was wearing not one, but TWO diamond rings on her left hand ring finger while on a date night with her guy! You have to see the size of these rocks!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, are back in Los Angeles on March 18 after spending time in his hometown of Cleveland! The lovebirds celebrated St. Patrick’s Day weekend back in LA by heading out to dinner at trendy restaurant No Name, and Khloe made sure that all eyes were on her when they began their date night!

Not only was she dressed to the nines, but Khloe was totally flaunting two diamond rings on her left hand. Both rocks were on her left ring finger — you know, the engagement and wedding ring finger! Now, Khloe has been curiously rocking one diamond ring on that finger off and on for some time now. But two? It really begs the question — did Khloe and Tristan secretly tie the knot when they were in Cleveland? Oh my god!

There’s no doubt that Khloe and Tristan are absolutely, head over heels in love with each other. You can see it in their eyes, and they express it all the time on social media! It was just Tristan’s birthday on March 14, and Khloe posted the sweetest message about her guy on Instagram to celebrate: “To the happiest of birthdays my love!” wrote Khloe. “To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋”

Hmm…to the first of many more together? Was that a hint to something they did to make his birthday extra special? Either way, It seems like Khloe and Tristan are definitely headed down that path sooner rather than later!

