Kendall Jenner Rocked By The Robbery At Her Home: Feels ‘Violated, Sad & Angry’

Yikes! Poor Kendall Jenner had $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her home. Now the model reportedly is beyond terrified to return to her own house and you’ve got to see where she’s been staying.

Kendall Jenner has had quite a scare. The 21 year-old model was robbed of approximately $200,000 worth of jewelry from her home on Mar. 15. “Kendall Jenner was rocked by the robbery at her place and hasn’t felt safe in her home since,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Kendall reportedly has been scared to stay in the house alone for long so she’s been spending a lot of time with her family.

“She spent last night at her mother’s home and has been spending as little time as possible at her home since the incident,” the insider told us. “Kendall feels violated, sad, angry and is struggling to deal with the emotions after someone stole from her home,” the source said. It’s totally understandable that Kendall would be shaken after she discovered things had been taken from her home.

Allegedly, the theft might have even been an inside job! Kendall reportedly had people over to her house for a party on Mar. 15. She left her friends in her house while she went out for a hour around midnight. When she returned sometime around 1 a.m., Kendall realized that items from the jewelry box in her bedroom were missing! She had reportedly heard an alarm that signaled when a door had been opened, but the police found no sign of a forced entry.

This all came just five months after Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. The 36 year-old has slowly returned to the public eye after her scary encounter. Kim is expected to recount what happened on the Mar. 19 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

