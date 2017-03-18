Fappening 2.0: Katie Cassidy & Dylan Penn Alleged Victims Of Horrible Nude Photos Leak

REX/Shutterstock

When will this end?! Joining the long list of Fappening 2.0 victims are actress Katie Cassidy and model Dylan Penn, who allegedly had their nude photos and videos leaked online over the weekend. Here’s the latest on the horrific scandal!

The Fappnening 2.0 just keeps getting worse! With each day comes another famous face who allegedly had their nude photos or videos leaked all over the internet. It’s absolutely sickening how some people can disrespect privacy so extremely. This time around, it’s Dylan Penn, 25, and Katie Cassidy, 30, who allegedly had private images stolen from their phone and published online. It’s being reported that Dylan, a stunning model, had her sex tape (along with nude and clothed photos) leaked on Friday Mar. 17. The video is said to be posted on the Celeb Jihad website.

The five-minute video shows a woman, believed to be Dylan, engaging in a sexual act with a man. Since the woman’s face can only be seen for a brief second, we can’t say for SURE that it’s Dylan. The video is also edited to show two clips side by side, which suggests someone went in and edited the footage after they got their hands on it. As for the photos, the creep who stole them uploaded ones of her completely nude and sitting/laying in certain positions. Katie also allegedly had images taken from her phone that show her engaging in sexual activity with another unidentifiable person.

Sadly, Katie and Dylan aren’t the only ones involved in this horrific scandal. In this past week alone, Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried, Mischa Barton, and WWE star Paige all allegedly had personal pictures leaked online. Paige’s family was completely shaken by the news and immediately rushed to her side to comfort her. The athlete claims those photos were definitely “stolen” without her “consent.” We seriously hope whoever is responsible for this gets caught!

