Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Freezing Her Eggs: Why She & Shawn Booth Are Holding Off On Kids

Courtesy of Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe is kissing that biological clock goodbye! Upon deciding that she and fiancé Shawn Booth want to hold off on having children for awhile, the former ‘The Bachelorette’ star decided to freeze her eggs. Read on to find out the sweet reason why!

Sick of feeling the pressure to have kids? SO IS KAITLYN BRISTOWE, 31! As women approach 30, many fear that their chances of conceiving dwindle lower and lower as each birthday comes and goes. That’s why the former The Bachelorette beauty decided to take matters into her own hands by freezing her eggs. This smart decision comes on the heels of Kaitlyn and Shawn Booth‘s, 29, realization that they want to hold off on having children for a few more years. After all, the engaged couple are still really young and have so many more adventures lined up — like getting married!

Speaking on Kaitlyn’s empowering choice, fiancé Shawn opened up to his Instagram followers on Mar. 17. “Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing,” he wrote on the app. “Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks!” What a sweet, supportive guy! When a fan asked why Kaitlyn decided to freeze her eggs, she replied, “As a woman there’s always pressure to have babies, and this puts my mind at ease for when I’M ready.” YOU GO, GIRL!

Before Kaitlyn and Shawn start seriously considering starting a family, they need to wrap up all those wedding plans. The lovebirds will be the first to tell you that planning a wedding is stressful, expensive, and downright “terrible.” “We are both the kind of people where we’re terrible at planning anything, whether it be like a trip or a trip to the grocery store,” explained the brunette beauty to People. “You go on the show, you get engaged and then it’s like, what’s next?” Marriage first, babies probably after!

HollywoodLifers, do you support Kaitlyn’s decision to freeze her eggs? Is it a smart move?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.