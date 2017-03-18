Courtesy of Instagram

Justin Bieber got surrounded by fans while out and about in Sydney so he decided to go on a little jog to get rid of them in this hilarious video you have to see!

Run, Justin, run! The 23 year-old Biebs has been having a wild time in Australia as part of his 2017 Purpose Tour. Justin appeared to have run into one too many fans on Friday, Mar. 17. He was surrounded by people while walking in Sydney and tried to make a run for it. “You guys are fast,” he told the crowd as it seemed like he slowed down from running away from them. Justin then said to a bodyguard, “okay let’s go,” and started sprinting toward a waiting car. The fans began shrieking as Justin caught them off guard and fled from the crowd. The girls tried to keep up, but Justin was already ahead of them. LOL!

Lol A post shared by Justin Bieber Updates™ (@justinbiebertracker) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

Justin has definitely kept it lively while he’s been in the land down under. He’s partied with models and hung out his exes, but his behavior has given some cause to worry. “He’s a great guy. Inside, there’s a really good heart,” former One Direction member Liam Payne, 23, said to Rollercoaster magazine about the Biebs. Liam told Justin, “‘Look, the difference between me and you is I had four different boys going through the same thing to look to.”

He offered Justin his phone number in case he ever needed someone to talk with. “He didn’t have that. I said to him, ‘Take my number and any time you want a chat, let me know, as I’m here and understand exactly what you’re going through and I understand your world.’ He needs somebody like that and in that position.” That was incredibly thoughtful of Liam, right?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin should be running away from his fans? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.