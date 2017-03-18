Jake Tapper Outraged By Trump: I’ve Never Such ‘Lying & Indecency’ From A President

Another celebrity has jumped on the anti-Donald Trump bandwagon. Jake Tapper, a CNN correspondent, dissed the President on live TV, claiming he’s ‘never seen so much lying and indecency’ from an American leader. Watch the segment, here!

As an American journalist, Jake Tapper, 48, knows all about the lies politicians tell. Telling voters what they want to hear isn’t anything new, but the CNN correspondent had never witnessed it on such extreme levels before Donald Trump, 70. During his interview with TV host Bill Maher on Mar. 17, Jake revealed he’d “never really seen this level of falsehood, just quantitatively.” One of the lies Jake mentioned was when Trump tweeted that thousands of people voted illegally for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, which apparently explains why he didn’t win the popular vote.

Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017

Jake expressed that he’s sick of heating these “conspiracy theories based on nothing,” which could also relate to Trump’s allegations that Barack Obama wiretapped phones inside Trump Tower. The President swears it’s “just a matter of time” before proof of Obama’s hacking comes out as he wants to wait until he’s in front of Congress to present the evidence. Additionally, Jake is sick of hearing all about “fake news.” “We’re all ‘fake news,’” he said. “All of us except for Fox & Friends.”

Sadly, the problem isn’t just Trump…it’s the company he keeps. Take Mick Mulvaney for example. He’s the Director of the Office of Management and Budget who supports Trump’s plan to defund Meals On Wheels, a service that delivers food to seniors and any vulnerable residents across LA. Then there’s Kimberly Guilfoyle, who nearly became Trump’s press secretary before Sean Spicer took the position. She actually said that Trump’s secret service should “kill” Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow for slamming the President on social media. The list goes on and on…

