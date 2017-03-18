‘Game Of Thrones’ Theories’: The 9 Most Insane Predictions About The Rest Of The Series

Image Courtesy of HBO

The internet is dark and full of ‘Game of Thrones’ theories. As we await the show’s return, let’s take a look at the 9 most shocking predictions about the series that could very possibly happen. From Tyrion being a Targaryen to Jaime killing Cersei, prepare for your mind to be blown!

*Jaime will kill Cersei

In the A Song of Ice & Fire series, Maggy tells Cersei that “the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” Since “valonqar” is assumed to mean “little brother,” one fan theory believes Jamie will be the one to kill his sister after she goes mad and attempts to destroy King’s Landing.

*Jon Snow, Daenerys, and Tyrion are the three heads of the dragon

Now this would be epic. When Daenerys was in the House of the Undying, she had a vision of her brother Rhaegar saying that “the dragon has three heads.” Rhaegar’s prophecy says that three people must ride Daenerys’ three dragons before she will be able to conquer Westeros. Fans predict that Daenerys, Jon Snow, and Tyrion are the three riders. With Jon being a Targaryen and Tyrion’s relationship with the dragons (and possibly being a Targaryen himself), this theory could very well end up happening. Which brings us to…

*Tyrion is actually a Targaryen

Could Tyrion Lannister actually be a Targaryen? One theory proposes that Tyrion is the illegitimate son of Aerys Targaryen. There’s a line in the season 3 premiere where Tywin alluded to Tyrion possibly not being his son: “You are an ill-made, spiteful little creature full of envy, lust, and low cunning. Men’s laws give you the right to bear my name and display my colors since I cannot prove that you are not mine.”

While many believe Tywin hated Tyrion because he was a dwarf, maybe Tyrion’s hatred was rooted in Tyrion being a Targaryen — remember, Dany’s dragons like him — and Tywin having no true claim to the Iron Throne with the Lannister name.

*Bran is Bran the Builder

Bran could be the key to everything. One fan theory claims that Bran is actually Bran the Builder, the founder of House Stark and the man responsible for building The Wall and Winterfell. We’ve seen that Bran can observe past events and he can affect the past as we witnessed with Hodor.

HBO gave this theory some juice when they released a picture of Bran the Builder being carried on a platform. Fans think that this confirms Bran Stark and Bran the Builder are the same person.

*Jon Snow’s real name will be revealed as…

After rewatching the Tower of Joy scene in the season 6 finale, one fan claims that Jon Snow’s true name is Jaehaerys. The fan believes Jon was named after two great Targaryen kings. “Jaehaerys I was the 4th Targaryen king to sit the Iron Throne. He was known as ‘the Wise,’ ‘The Conciliator,’ and ‘the Old King,'” the fan wrote on Reddit. “Jaehaerys II was Jon’s great-grandfather.” The theory states that Ned knew that he had to keep Jaehaerys’ real name a secret, so the child was renamed “Jon” after Ned’s father figure, Jon Arryn.

*Sam is telling the story of the game of thrones

When Sam reached the Citadel of the maesters in the season 6 finale to begin his training, he was introduced to a library filled with books and a gyroscrope that we all know from the Game of Thrones opening credits. Once eagle-eyed fans saw the gyroscope, a theory began circulating that maybe Sam is the one telling the game of thrones. John Bradley is aware of the theory and threw fans a bone in a post-finale interview.

“One theory is that what we’re seeing now and how we’re experiencing Game of Thrones is Sam telling the story of Game of Thrones,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “If you take the logic of the story now, the story of Westeros and the story of the battle for the Iron Throne, it would be a book in that library. The visual motif of that is you’re about to be told a story — the sense of an idea of being told a story, and people gaining that knowledge, the way Sam is absorbing knowledge in the library.”

*Jon Snow is Azor Ahai

One exciting fan theory is that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai, also known as “The Prince That Was Promised.” Melisandre’s prophecy says that Azor Ahai will have the blood of the dragon and will be reborn in smoke and salt. Since Jon Snow was reborn at the beginning of season 6, fans theorized that he is Azor Ahai. However, some believe Azor could be reborn as a woman. After all, Daenerys has the blood of the dragon and was reborn in smoke.

*Bran made the Mad King go mad

Given what we saw go down with Hodor after Bran traveled back to the past, redditor Lycosnic believes that Bran was one of the voices in the Mad King’s head and drove him to madness. “We’ve now seen Bran’s ability to influence the past (or, confirm it depending on how time travel paradoxes are solved in GOT),” Lysosnic writes. “We’ve seen the link between the past and present BREAK Hodor’s mind, turning him into a simpleton. I don’t think madness is a far stretch from this.”

*Bran will accidentally lead White Walkers south

Bran was marked by the Night King and some fans suppose this means that when Bran passes through the Wall to return to Winterfell, he will inadvertently lift the magic the Three-Eyed Raven placed there to keep the White Walkers out. Thus, this will leave Westeros open to a White Walker invasion.

HollywoodLifers, do you think these theories will happen on the show? Let us know!

