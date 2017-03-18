REX/Shutterstock

Drake is putting all his cards on the table! Off the new ‘More Life’ playlist, the rapper confesses to drunk texting ex-fling Jennifer Lopez in the middle of the night in his song ‘Free Smoke.’ Fans literally cannot contain themselves, so check out the tweets!

You may want to sit down for this. The entirety of Drake‘s, 30, upcoming playlist “More Life” hasn’t dropped just yet, but fans are already getting an earful! One of his new songs, “Free Smoke,” was playing on OVO Radio on Mar. 18 when people noticed a specific juicy line about Jennifer Lopez, 47. “I drunk text JLo, old number so it bounce back,” he raps. The Twitter-sphere instantly exploded with tweets about Drake’s tell-all song. Many music lovers can even relate to the feeling of texting a girl, but she’s already changed her number so it doesn’t go through. LOL!

"I drunk text JLo, old number so it bounce back" 😂😂😂😂 — LowLife (@COURTSZN) March 18, 2017

I drunk text @JLo that's a old number so it bounce back 💣💣💣💣💣💣💣 @Drake — Papi Champú (@HEARMEROAR___) March 18, 2017

"I drunk text JLO…old number so it bounce back" BEEN THERE BRO #morelife – IK — RGxPP (@RGxPP) March 18, 2017

"I drunk text JLO old number so it bounce back." Drake make getting blocked sound mad official — Half a Band (@KingDraftMusic) March 18, 2017

I DRUNK TEXT JLO OLD NUMBER SO IT BOUNCE BACK — JAKE (@jakeosmun) March 18, 2017

OK, now let’s put our detective skills to work. Clearly the “One Dance” singer is making a jab at Jen’s new romance with Alex Rodriguez. Shortly after confirming her single status to the entire world on TV, the bootlyicious Latina was spotted out and about with the handsome baseball player. Some reports even suggest they had been dating in secret for TWO WHOLE MONTHS. Now, their love is out in the open…leaving Drake in the dust. The lyrics to “Free Smoke” suggest he tried texting Jen after their subtle breakup, but she had already changed her number or blocked him. Yikes!

Meanwhile, Jen is probably too busy cuddling with Alex to notice Drake’s new music. The “One The Floor” singer has been spending a lot of time with the athlete’s family, even posing for selfies with his sister. Are they already getting serious? With Jen returning to Las Vegas soon for her residency, our sources EXCLUSIVELY tell us that A-Rod is making plans to come visit her on the strip. This could be the real deal!

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Drake is rapping about Jen? Does he miss her?

