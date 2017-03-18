Danielle Bregoli: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Reveals If She’s Dating Kodak Black

Image Courtesy of The Dr. Phil Show/Instagram

‘Cash me outside’ girl Danielle Bregoli was asked a shocking question by paps while enjoying a fun night out in Los Angeles on March 17: is she dating rapper Kodak Black? Danielle’s response is priceless — see it here!

Um, hello! Danielle Bregoli is only 13 years old. There’s absolutely, 100% no way that she’s dating Kodak Black; the rapper is 19! Danielle was shocked and appalled that paparazzi asked her about a budding romance while heading to her car outside trendy restaurant Catch in Los Angeles on St. Patrick’s Day, and let them have a piece of her mind! Wanna cash her outside, dudes?

“I never hang out with Kodak Black, never,” Danielle told TMZ cameramen outside Catch. “He’s 19, goddamn!” Danielle was clearly shocked at the question and laughed it off right away.

There you have it! Danielle and Kodak are just business acquaintances. As you may recall, the rapper made her the star of his music video for “Everything 1K” after she charmed the world with her The Dr. Phil Show appearance. The cool music video was simply Danielle chilling in a luxe car in a fancy neighborhood, fanning herself with hundred dollar bills and doing some cute dances. Awesome! They apparently never hung out, though.

Aside from crazy questions about her love life, Danielle was also asked about her career aspirations. Does she want to go into music? That’s a “negative,” according to the girl herself. “I only f**k with Kodak, bro.” And with that, she jumped into her car and disappeared!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Danielle was asked if she was dating a 19-year-old? Tell us in the comments!

