Chuck Berry Dead: Legendary Musician Tragically Passes Away At 90

The world of entertainment just lost a true icon! Chuck Berry, a legendary musician and rock ‘n’ roll legend, tragically passed away on Mar. 18, police can officially confirm. He was 90 years old. Read all the heartbreaking details, right here!

OH NO! This is so sad. Chuck Berry, best known for his smash songs “Johnnie B. Goode” and “My Ding-A-Ling” died at the age of 90 inside his home on Mar. 18. The St. Charles County Police Department in Missouri confirmed the devastating news on Facebook, explaining that they responded to a medical emergency in the afternoon on Saturday. Unfortunately, by the time the cops arrived at the scene, Chuck was already gone and completely unresponsive.

Rest In Peace to a Rock 'n' Roll pioneer and legend, Chuck Berry. 1926-2017. #RIP pic.twitter.com/bCwnflWVGB — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) March 18, 2017

“St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18),” wrote the police department in a heartbreaking statement. “Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.” Chuck leaves behind his wife, Themetta “Toddy” Suggs, whom he married in 1948 and four children. 3 daughters and 1 son. Could someone please pass the tissue box?

For those who never heard the name Chuck Berry before today, just know that he was an unforgettable singer, guitarist, and songwriter. Did anyone here see the movie Beethoven? Yes, the one with the massive St. Bernard who causes nothing but mischief. Chuck wrote the film’s main song, “Roll Over Beethoven!” It’s a classic! The American musician is also famed for “Rock And Roll Music” and “Maybellene.”

