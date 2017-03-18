REX/Shutterstock

On screen, Christian Serratos surrounds herself with zombies. But at home, she’s celebrating life with her FIRST pregnancy! ‘The Walking Dead’ beauty debuted her adorable baby bump on the red carpet on Mar. 17, and we’ve got the sweet picture!

Christian Serratos, 26, has got that first-time motherly glow! The Walking Dead actress, who is is expecting her first child with boyfriend David Boyd, flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet for an AMC event on Mar. 17. Strutting her stuff at the Paley Center for Media in Hollywood, Christian oozed sex appeal in a flowy, strapless black dress with a gorgeous pop of red on her lips. The TV star’s milky, porcelain skin looked flawless against her dark dress. Her hair had a flirty curl to it as she struck a pose for photographers.

There’s been a lot of baby news going on lately with the cast of The Walking Dead! Christian’s co-star, Alanna Masterson, welcomed her first child in 2015, and is now offering some motherly advice to her friend. “Balance, and having a really good partner who’s there for you and is able to take care of your kid when you’re working,” confessed Alanna to People. Christian definitely has a devoted and loving partner, but it might be time to take a step back from killing zombies. Expectant mothers need lots of rest and relaxation!

Since Christian will probably be taking a break from acting for awhile (you know, to give birth and stuff), there’s a new girl in town who might make an appearance on the show. Rumor has it that country singer Carrie Underwood will guest-star on the series after she posted a selfie with Lucille The Bat. The blonde beauty insists that the bat was simply a gift given to her, but how badass would she look fighting off zombies on TV? At least CONSIDER the role, Carrie!

HollywoodLifers, how amazing does Christian look on the red carpet with her baby bump?!

